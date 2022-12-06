Rohit Sharma Would Credit The Bowlers

Ind vs Ban: India cricketer Dinesh Karthik sounded confident as he reckoned Rohit would definitely have a word with the batters.

Dinesh Karthik on Captain Rohit Sharma @AFP

Dhaka: Bangladesh reigned supreme against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in the opening ODI on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. Following the loss, Rohit blamed the batting unit for not putting up a good total. With India trailing in the series, veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik sounded confident as he reckoned Rohit would definitely have a word with the batters.

“He will definitely have a word with the batters, tell them that I know it’s one blip but we are going to experience these wickets in the next couple of games as well. So let us figure out. Let us not think about 300-320, be realistic about what we can get and bat towards that as the goal,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

“Two practice sessions won’t change you too much as a player. That is always the case, that is always how it works. What will help is introspection at an individual level. One good thing about the Indian team is their ability to bounce back from adversity. They have been a team that has constantly been thrown challenges but they have found a way to come out on top,” he added.



