Rohit Sharma’s take on Shubman Gill’s dismissal in WTC 2023 Final: ‘Why not more cameras at ICC event’

Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4 of the WTC 2023 Final will remain the most contested topic for some time now. In the post-match press conference after loosing the World Test Championship to Australia, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment over the decision of the third umpire.

Rohit Sharma said that the third umpire should have probed more camera angles before coming to a decision. He also pointed out that an ICC event should have more camera angles and there were fewer cameras available than IPL.

“I felt disappointed, the third umpire should have seen more replay, the decision was made quickly, especially in a final, and more camera angles should have been there, in IPL, there are more than 10 but not in an ICC event,” Rohit Sharma said on Shubman Gill’s dismissal.

Disappointing performance

The Team India skipper accepted that the team was lagging in their efforts from Day 1 and that the performance of the top-order batsman could have been better.

“I thought we started well with winning the toss, putting them to bat in those conditions. We bowled well in the first session and then we let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to the Australian batters. Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit. We knew it was always hard to come back, but we put up a good show. We fought till the end. We’ve worked hard for all those four years,” Rohit said after the match.

On Team India’s second consecutive defeat in the WTC Finals, Rohit Sharma sounded more optimistic and said it’s an achievement to even play two finals on such a big stage.

“Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. But we’d like to go a mile ahead as well. You can’t take the credit away from what we’ve done in those last two years to come here. Great effort from the entire unit. Unfortunately, we couldn’t go on and win the final but we’ll keep our heads high and fight. It’s been brilliant! (Talking about the crowd support). They’ve gotten behind the time. I’d like to thank each one of them. They were cheering for every run and every wicket,” Rohit added.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 08:08 PM IST