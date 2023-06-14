Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy future in doubt after WTC final loss? Here’s what report says

With the Indian cricket team failing to register a win in WTC final 2023 against Australia after 2021, when it got defeated by New Zealand in the same ICC tournament, a huge question on Rohit’s Test captaincy rose as BCCI’s selection committee is set to take a call this year.
