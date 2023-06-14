Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy future in doubt after WTC final loss? Here’s what report says

By: admin

Date:


With the Indian cricket team failing to register a win in WTC final 2023 against Australia after 2021, when it got defeated by New Zealand in the same ICC tournament, a huge question on Rohit’s Test captaincy rose as BCCI’s selection committee is set to take a call this year.

Current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to lead the Indian side in their opener to the WTC 2023/25 cycle as they will face West Indies in a two-match series. Though all depends on Rohit’s performance now if he lives up to the expectation as a batter in the two matches.

“These are baseless stuff that Rohit will be removed from captaincy. Yes, whether he will last the whole two-year WTC cycle is a big question as he would be nearly 38 when the third edition ends in 2025,” PTI quoted a senior BCCI source as saying, adding, “As of now, I believe that Shiv Sunder Das and his colleagues will have to take a call after the two Tests and looking at his batting form.”

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly to Harbhajan Singh, how cricket legends reacted to Team India’s WTC debacle

Post the West Indies Test series, India will shift their focus on ODI World Cup preparation and will only return to the format at the end of the tournament at home that begins from October onwards.

“After West Indies, we have no Tests till December-end when the team travels to South Africa. So there is enough time for selectors to deliberate and take a decision. By then the fifth selector (new chairman) will also join the panel and a decision can be taken, he added.

According to the report, Rohit was reluctant to take up Test captaincy after Virat Kohli relinquished the role in January 2022. But it was former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah who convinced him to take that role.

“The two top men at that time (former president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah) had to convince him to take up the role once KL Rahul failed to impress as a captain in South Africa,” the source said.

So far, Rohit led India in seven Tests and missed three – one in England due to COVID-19 and two in Bangladesh due to split webbing. In those seven matches, he scored 390 runs at an average of 35.45 with that knock of 120 against Australia in Nagpur being his only standout show.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 04:26 PM IST



Source link

Previous article
LIVE UPDATES | LPL 2023 Auction: Spotlight on Mr. IPL
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights