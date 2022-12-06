Roy Keane SLAMS Neymar And Co. Despite FIFA World Cup Win Over South Korea

FIFA World Cup: The dance celebrations did not go down well with some sections of the crowd and now former Irish footballer Roy Keane has taken a jibe at the team.

Qatar: Brazil is always the most popular team at the FIFA World Cups over the years. There is a particular reason for it and that happens to be their style of play, the swagger, and the flair. On most occasions, it seems like there is a party happening on the field when Brazil is playing. During Brazil’s FIFA World Cup game against South Korea on Monday, Neymar and Co. danced to celebrate their goals during their 4-1 win. The dance celebrations did not go down well with some sections of the crowd and now former Irish footballer Roy Keane has taken a jibe at the team.

“I don’t like this. I think it’s disrespecting the opposition. It’s four [goals] and they’re doing it every time. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all,” Keane told ITV.



