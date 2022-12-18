Royal Enfield Bullet Bike Catches Fire In Ladakh. Watch Viral Video

The incident with the motorcycle bursting into flames was caught on camera, and now the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

VIRAL VIDEO OF ROYAL ENFIELD BULLET 350 CATCHING FIRE

Trending News: One of India’s most popular brand’s motorbikes was caught on camera catching fire abruptly. The bike in question is a Royal Enfield Classic 350. The incident with the motorcycle bursting into flames was caught on camera, and now the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Based on the video shared on YouTube by a channel called ‘trippyyogi669’, the incident occurred between Nubra and Pangong. It seems like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 was being used for a tour in Ladakh before it caught fire. In the clip, the bike can be seen parked on the side of the road before the electric starter of the bike is turned on, and it fell over on its side. Later on, fire and smoke could be seen coming out of the bike. These flames keep on increasing as the video movies ahead.

The cause of this malfunction has not been ascertained yet. However, speculating based on the video, the malfunctioning electric starter probably created sparks because of a faulty wiring system. Hence, leading to the dangerous incident.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ROYAL ENFIELD BULLET 350 CATCHING FIRE:

Shocking!



