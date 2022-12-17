HomeNationalRPSC Admit Card 2022 Out For 2nd Grade Teacher Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in;...
RPSC Admit Card 2022 Out For 2nd Grade Teacher Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct link Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Candidates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is all set to conduct the Rajasthan second-grade teachers from December 21, 2022. The Commission has released the admit card for the Group A examination. Candidates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Group A exam will be conducted on December 21.

Meanwhile, the Group B exam will be held on December 22 to 23, 2022. The Commission will conduct the Group C exam between December 24, 26, and 27, 2022. To download the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, and date of birth.

How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022?

  • Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022.”
  • Now click on the “Get Admit Card” option.
  • Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth.
  • Your RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The RPSC exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day. The first shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The second shift will begin from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Subject-Wise Number of Posts

Post Name District / Tehsil Total Post
MATHEMATICS All 1613
SOCIAL SCIENCE All 1640
SANSKRIT All 1800
SCIENCE All 1565
URDU All 106
PUNJABI All 70
ENGLISH All 1668
HINDI All 1298

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).




Published Date: December 17, 2022 1:44 PM IST



Updated Date: December 17, 2022 2:08 PM IST





