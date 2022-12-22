December 22, 2022


Sarkari Result RRB Group D 2022: Once released, candidates can check the RRB Group D Result 2022 by visiting the official websites of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will declare the result for the group D posts on or before December 24, 2022. Once released, candidates can check the RRB Group D Result 2022 by visiting the official websites of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. One can also check the result, merit list, and cut-off by visiting the concerned respective RRBs. It is to be noted that RRB Bhopal Group D CBT Result has been declared today, December 22, 2022. All those candidates who qualify for the RRB Group D exam 2022 will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is tentatively held from January 2023 onwards by concerned Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways.

“The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022.” RRB in an official statement said. The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the Group D exams between August 17 and October 11, 2022. The exam was held in 5 phases.

How to Download Sarkari RRB Group D result 2022?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps( given below) to check the RRB Group D 2022 results.

  • Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Click on the RRB Group D result 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth on the login page.
  • Your RRB Group D result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result, RRB Group D cut-off, and download the merit list.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: Check Concerned Official Websites Here

Regional RRB Official Websites

Railway Recruitment Board – Zone wise

Check Official websites Here

RRB Ahmedabad

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer

http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad

http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore

http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhubaneswar

http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai

http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur

http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata

http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur

http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi

http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad

http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri

http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

Credentials Required to Check RRB Group D result 2022?

In order to check the RRB Group D 2022 result, candidates need to enter his/her login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of RRBs.




Published Date: December 22, 2022 3:43 PM IST



Updated Date: December 22, 2022 4:29 PM IST





