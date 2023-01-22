Home

RRB NTPC Level 3 Result, Cut-off Marks Out Now on rrbcdg.gov.in | Steps To Check Scores Here

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the non-technical popular category, RRB NTPC result as well as cut off marks.

RRB NTPC Level 3 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the non-technical popular category, RRB NTPC result as well as cut off marks. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in. Registered candidates can check their result by following the steps mentioned below.

Official website reads, “ Candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed herein under have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level – 3, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT and the priority for various posts in Pay level -3 furnished by them in the online application. The candidates called for DV of Pay level-6 & level-5 but could not be empanelled due to reasons like being absent, lower medical fitness etc., are also considered for posts in Level-3 based on their merit.”

The PDF further reads, “The Document Verification (DV) will commence shortly and the schedule of DV will be published on website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website.”

RRB NTPC Level 3 Result: Follow these steps to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results

Visit RRB official websitewww.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, look for Active Noticeboard section Click on link which reads, “21-01-2023 CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : LEVEL- 3 Result & Cut-Off Marks” The PDF will then open up on screen Go through the details mentioned on it and download PDF Take its printout for future reference

The cut off marks have also been released and can be checked by following the same steps mentioned above.



