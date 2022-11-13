RRR 2 S Rajamouli Confirms Sequel to Ram Charan Jr NTR Starrer Epic Actioner Heres What he Said

RRR 2: S Rajamouli recently confirmed the sequel to Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer epic actioner at a Chicago event.

RRR 2: SS Rajamouli’s epic-action saga is creating a havoc at the Japan box office. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer magnum opus has created a worldwide rage with its VFX and edge-of-the-seat thrills. Hollywood directors like Russo Brothers, Scott Derrickson, James Gunn and Edgar Wright had heaped praise for the film. This in turn, created a hype over the period-action-drama. The film’s tremendous success at the global box office is not just a milestone for Tollywood, but Indian cinema as well. Now, filmmaker Rajamouli has hinted at taking the leap by continuing the story of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

RAJAMOULI CONFIRMS RRR SEQUEL

In a recent event at Chicago the RRR director was quizzed about the possible sequel to his historical-actioner. Rajamouli told, “My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story.” He further added, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have.”

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Alia Bhatt in special appearances.

