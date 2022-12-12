RRR Japan Box Office Collection Rajamoulis Film Becomes Top Indian Film Beats Rajinikanths 2 Decade Record With Muthu Check Detailed Report

RRR Japan Box Office Collection: Rajamouli’s epic-action saga has surpassed Rajnikanth starrer Muthu’s two decade-old record. – Check Report

RRR Japan Box Office Collection: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is on a record-breaking spree. The epic-actioner continues to rule at the Japan box office. RRR has once again created havoc, this time by breaking the two-decade old record of superstar Rajnikanth starrer Muthu. The Annaatthe actor is known for his fandom among the Japanese audiences, especially in terms of overseas business. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer has created a new milestone by surpassing Muthu’s 24-year-old box office record at Japan. The movie has been hailed by many Hollywood directors like Russo Brothers and James Gunn.

RRR CREATES NEW MILESTONE IN JAPAN

RRR was released in 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan. The Rajamouli directorial has already crossed JPY(Japanese Yen) 400 million (around Rs24 crore), as per an HT report. The historical action-drama was released in Japan on October 21, 2022. Rajnikanth’s Muthu was released in the country twenty-four years ago and remained unbeatable for over two decades. Rajamouli along with Ram Charan and NTR went for massive promotions during the Japan release. The film has garnered around RS 1100 Crore worldwide.

RRR is inspired from the life of two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by Ram Charan and Tarak respectively who revolted against the British. The film also has extended cameos of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

For more updates on RRR Japan box office collection, check out this space at India.com.



