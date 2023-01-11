Home

Entertainment

Golden Globes 2023: RRR Makes India Proud, Wins Award For ‘Naatu Naatu’

Golden Globes 2023: India goes ‘Naatu Naatu’ as RRR wins the award in the Best Original Music – motion picture category. The film’s music composer, MM Keeravani accepts the award.

Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli and his team made India proud at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film won its first award in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for ‘Naatu Naatu’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The music composer of RRR – MM Keeravani walked up the stage as the team cheered loud for him.

‘Naatu Naatu’, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and MM Keeravani, was in competition with ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from ‘Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. To receive the honour was music composer MM Keeravani, who was accompanied by his wife Srivalli.

He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors – Ram Charan and NTR Jr, who played the roles of Alluri Seetharam Raju, and Komaram Bheem, respectively. While accepting the award, Keeravani said: “Thank you very much for this prestigious award: “This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina (sic).”

This was India’s second Golden Globe Awards and truly a historic moment. Earlier, India’s AR Rahman won a Golden Globe for his composition ‘Jai Ho’ from the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire’. RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in important roles.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.



