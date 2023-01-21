Home

RRR: SS Rajamouli Offered Hollywood Collaboration From James Cameron in Viral Video – Watch

RRR: SS Rajamouli has been offered a Hollywood collaboration from James Cameron in new viral video from Golden Globes 2023.

RRR: SS Rajamouli rightly said “We’re in top of the world” after the global appreciation for his epic action-drama RRR. The movie created history by winning the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics’ Choice Award 2023. The Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer also bagged the Best Original Soundtrack award for Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani. Earlier a video of James Cameron appreciating Rajamouli at Golden Globes 2023 had gone viral. Now, the full footage has been released by the RRR official social media handle. In the viral clip the Avatar: The Way of Water director can be seen lauding Rajamouli and Keeravani. He also soke about the possibility of the RRR filmmaker working in Hollywood in the near future.

SS RAJAMOULI HAILED BY JAMES CAMERON

The video begins with Rajamouli telling Cameron that, “I saw all your movies. Big inspiration from Terminator to Avatar, Titanic and everything. I loved your work.” The latter responds by applauding his work and says, “Thank you. Now watching you characters, it’s just like such a feeling to watch them. And your setup, fire, water, story. Reveal after reveal, and then you show what happened in the back story, it’s like all of then are homely setup. Why he’s doing and what he’s doing, and the twists and turns and the friendships. And eventually it gets to the point where he can’t kill him when the other reverses. It’s just so powerful and I loved the fact that you just threw the whole thing. It’s just full show. I loved that.”

JAMES CAMERON LAUDS MM KEERAVANI

The RRR filmmaker overwhelmed by his words states “These words from you are more than an award for me. I mean, I can’t believe that you saw the film and you’re analyzing my film. Oh my god!” Cameron’s wife Suzy points out, “He watch it first time all by himself and then he was like baby, you gotta see this. And the whole time, he was trying to tell me that. I was like, be quiet! Shhh shhh shhh.” The Avatar 2 director than heaps praise on Keeravani and mentions, “The score, it’s kinda amazing because I like the music to kind of stay out of the way and kinda come in and support when the audience is already feeling something, so it builds the theme. But you’re using the music very differently. There are moments in the film where I just had to get up”

JAMES CAMERON OFFERS HOLLYWOOD COLLABORATION TO SS RAJAMOULI

Cameron concludes as he opines, “But the thing I can only imagine, what it must be like to be Indian and to see your film. Because of all the hurt, the oppresion and everything, and how that must feel, and the pride, your home audience must feel. And I’m sure this is a bonus round for you. You must feel just on the top of the world. If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk.”

RRR also has a special appearance by Alia Bhatt and an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn.

