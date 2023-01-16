Home

RRR Wins Big Again, SS Rajamouli Bags ‘Best Foreign Film’ at Critics’ Choice Award

RRR wins the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ at the 28th Critics’ Choice Film Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. Here’s how SS Rajamouli reacted on the won.

RRR wins at Critics’ Choice Award: After creating history at the Golden Globes recently, SS Rajamouli’s RRR made India proud at the Critics’ Choice Awards as well. The popular period drama won the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ award at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards read, “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie – winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards (sic).”

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

RRR, which brought home the ‘Best Original Song – Moton Picture’ Award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ was contending against films such as ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina 1985’, ‘Bardo’, ‘False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’, ‘Close’ and ‘Decision to Leave’. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, the film has been receiving a lot of love in the West amid its Oscar nominations campaign.

On Sunday, Rajamouli once again represented his culture at the international awards ceremony in a traditional outfit. The popular director wore a black sherwani kurta with a pair of beige pants and a shawl as he accepted the prestigious award in LA.

RRR has been one of the most expensive Indian films ever. Rajamouli takes out the stories of two real-life Indian revolutionaries from South India and imagines their journeys as they fight for their country. The film explores the story of Alluri Seetharam Raju and Komaram Bheem, who, in real-life, fought in different timelines, but in Rajmouli’s world, they are imagined as friends, fighting the British Raj together. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris among others.

