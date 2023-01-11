National

RRR Wins Golden Globe 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

RRR Wins Golden Globe 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated the film’s historical win.

RRR Wins Golden Globe 2023: RRR bagged the Golden Globes trophy in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. RRR composer MM Keeravani walked up the stage as S Rajamouli and the team cheered for him. Ram Charan and Jr NTR were also delighted while Rajamouli could be seen beaming with pride. Netizens and movie buffs are overjoyed on RRR‘s big win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Now, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and others have congratulated the RRR team on creating history.

SRK, ALIA BHATT AND OTHERS CELEBRATE RRR’S HISTORICAL WIN

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards and making India so proud!!” While Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Alia posted heart emojis on her Instagram stories. Samantha captioned her tweet as, “Proudest moment ever #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes2023.”  Pushpa actor Rashmika tweeted, “You did it #RRR so so proud and happy for you @mmkeeravaani sir @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan..”

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TWEETS BY INDIAN CELEBS CONGRATULATING TEAM RRR:

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in crucial roles. The historical action-drama lost out in the Best Non-English Language Film category to Argentina, 1985.

Published Date: January 11, 2023 3:04 PM IST





