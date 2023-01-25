RRR’s Jenny Aka Olivia Morries Reacts to ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar Nomination: ‘A Wonderful Feeling’
RRR’s Jenny aka Olivia Morries recently reacted to ‘Naatu Naatu’ song’s Oscar Nomination in her viral social media post.
RRR’s Jenny Reacts to ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar Nomination: RRR‘s Oscar nomination for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category is a moment of pride for Tollywood. The movie Oscar nomination after its Golden Globe win in the same category is another achievement for composer MM Keeravani. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt hailed Keeravani’s nomination for the 95th Academy Awards. Now, Olivia Morries who played Jenny in the film has also reacted to the historic win. As netizens tagged the actress reminding her about the Golden Globes and Oscar 2023, she took to her Instagram handle to express her happiness.
CHECK OUT OLIVIA MORRIES’S VIRAL POST:
OLIVIA MORRIES HAILS NAATU NAATU
Olivia captioned her post as, “Me right now. The Naatu Naatu sequence was by far my favourite thing to work on in RRR and it was only made possible by the incredible @ssrajamouli and #mmkeeravaani. To see Naatu Naatu being nominated for best original song at the Oscar’s and winning at the Golden Globes is such a huge and wonderful thing. So grateful to have been a part of this epic film. ✨.” Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis on her sweet post.
RRR was a fictional depiction of Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s friendship during the 1920s British period.
For more updates on RRR, check out this space at India.com.
Published Date: January 25, 2023 5:35 PM IST
