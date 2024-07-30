Home

Rs 1 Lakh Penalty To Be Imposed For Overcharging On Liquor, License Will Be Cancelled In Himachal: Check New Guidelines

The Himachal Pradesh government said Rs 15,000 will be imposed for the first complaint, Rs 25,000 for the second, Rs 50,000 for the third, and Rs 1 lakh for the fourth.

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government imposed strict measures against overcharging at liquor shops after a recent video exposing such practices at an establishment in Manali went viral on social media. The Himachal Pradesh Excise Department said it is probing the incident after a formal complaint was filed in the case. In the wake of these developments, the state Cabinet met on Saturday in Shimla and took decision regarding liquor pricing.

As per the new regulations, severe penalties will be imposed for overcharging with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and the license of the offending operators may also be cancelled.

Rs 15,000 To Be Imposed For First Complaint

The state government said Rs 15,000 will be imposed for the first complaint, Rs 25,000 for the second, Rs 50,000 for the third, and Rs 1 lakh for the fourth. If a fifth complaint is lodged, the operator’s license will be cancelled.

Giving details, Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing the issue effectively.

In the wake of the recent incidents, the Himachal Pradesh government implemented a revised excise policy that mandates liquor be sold at the minimum support price (MSP).

As part of this new policy, the maximum additional charge allowed over the price listed on the bottle is 30 percent. For example, if a bottle is priced at Rs 100, the maximum sale price cannot exceed Rs 130.

Even if this regulation in in place, a recent incident in Manali revealed discrepancies at a restaurant. An affected consumer documented and shared a video showing that a quarter bottle priced at Rs 140 was being sold for Rs 260. After the video went viral, the Excise Department initiated probe into the alleged overcharging practices.

Liquor Overcharging: How to File a Complaint

The state excise department has divided the state into three zones – each covering four districts. In case, you encounter overcharging by a liquor contractor, you can file a complaint with the Excise Department using the following contact numbers:

Kangra Zone: Call 0189-4230186

Mandi Zone: Call 01905-223499

Shimla Zone: Call 01772-620775











