Rs 10 Lakh Reward Declared By NIA On Arrest Of Gangster Goldy Brar In Chandigarh Extortion Case

The case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

New Delhi: A reward of Rs 10 lakh each has been declared on Wednesday against designated terrorist Goldy Brar and one other gangster wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case of extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh.

The bounty is declared against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, alias Goldy Rajpura, both residents of Punjab.

The NIA said that it has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any information leading to the apprehension and arrest of either of the two criminals adding that the identity of the informant will be kept secret.

The two accused are wanted in the case (RC-03/2024/NIA/DLI) related to firing at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on March 8 this year. The case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act against both Goldy Brar and Gurpreet Singh.

“Information with regard to the duo can be shared on the NIA headquarters control room Telephone Number: 011-24368800, WhatsApp/Telegram number: +91-8585931100; and Email ID: do.nia@gov.in. The information can be shared on NIA’s Branch Office Chandigarh on Telephone Number: 0172-2682900, 2682901; WhatsApp/Telegram Number: 7743002947; Telegram: 7743002947; and Email ID: info-chd.nia@gov.in,” said the agency.

Goldy Brar is wanted by Indian authorities in connection with murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking. He is said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, one of the most notorious criminal gangs in Punjab.

