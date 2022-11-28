Rs 200 Crore In Cryptocurrency Demanded From AIIMS Delhi As Institute’s Server Remains Defunct

Hackers have allegedly demanded around Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi as its server remains out of order for the sixth consecutive day.

AIIMS OPD Registration: AIIMS has decided to make the registration process easier with QR scanning process across all OPDs of their institutes.

New Delhi: Hackers have allegedly demanded around Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi as its server remains out of order for the sixth consecutive day. Patient care services in the emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings were being managed manually, said the sources.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) server has been down since 7 am on Wednesday, November 23. The hospital authorities had suspected that the server might have been subject to a ransomware attack even as all sections of the hospital were functioning manually since then.

AIIMS issued a set of SOPs on Thursday, November 24, which said admission, discharge, and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital.

A ransomware attack on the server at the AIIMS was reported on Saturday even as the institute was struggling to get its servers up and running. Cyber-security researchers on Saturday said the most reported attacks in the healthcare industry, which rose during the pandemic, involve the leak or sale of databases on the Dark Web.

The cyberattack on AIIMS shut down its main and backup servers.

Earlier this week, the attackers hacked the e-hospital service which manages the patient data system, affecting the outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services. Those behind the cyberattack warned AIIMS to “prepare for a negotiation”.

According to CloudSEK, a massive spike in cyberattacks on healthcare organisations has been witnessed during the pandemic.



