Rs 2000 to be credited soon, complete these 3 steps and…

PM Kisan 18th Installment Date: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana) is a crucial step to providing financial assistance to farmers across India. The scheme ensures that the agricultural needs of the farmers are met and helps stabilize their income.

The 18th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be credited to the farmers’ accounts soon. The government has advised farmers to complete three important tasks so that the ₹2,000 installment can be credited to their accounts without delay. As part of the campaign, a slogan has been introduced: “Farmers will smile once again when farmers’ respect reaches their accounts.”

PM Kisan 18th Installment ₹6,000 Financial Aid for Farmers

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, a total of ₹6,000 is provided annually to farmer families in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each. This financial aid helps farmers with various farming-related expenses, including fertilizers and seeds. The 17th installment was credited to farmers’ accounts on June 18, 2024, and now around 12 crore farmers are set to receive the 18th installment soon.

Three Steps To Receive PM Kisan 18th Installment

To receive the ₹2,000 for the 18th installment, farmers must complete the following three steps:

Complete e-KYC: Farmers must complete their e-KYC to continue receiving the benefits of the PM Kisan Yojana. The PM Kisan mobile app allows farmers to complete e-KYC from home through the face authentication feature. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Farmers can also complete e-KYC by visiting the official PM Kisan website or by visiting their nearest CSC center. Link Bank Account to Aadhaar: The amount under PM Kisan is directly credited to the beneficiary’s account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Therefore, it is essential to link the farmer’s bank account with their Aadhaar. Farmers should also ensure the DBT option is activated in their account to avoid any disruptions. Get Land Records Verified: It is mandatory for farmers to have their land records verified to continue receiving installments under the PM Kisan Yojana. Without land record verification, the installment money may get stuck and not be credited.

