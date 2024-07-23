Home

Budget 2024: Rs 2,143 Crore PLI Scheme Announced For Pharmaceutical Sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented her 7th straight budget on Tuesday, also proposed exempting three cancer drugs from custom duties and slashing the Basic Custom Duties (BCD) on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical X-ray machines.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Budget 2024: The Central government has allocated Rs 2,143 crore for the pharmaceutical sector under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, aimed to promote, develop, and boost local manufacture of quality drugs and reduce the dependence on pharma imports.

“To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from customs duties,” Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

The government proposes to cut custom duties on Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab from 10 per cent to nil.

Sitharaman also proposed changes in the basic customs duty (BCD) on x-ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines under the phased manufacturing programme, in order to synchronise them with domestic capacity addition.

“My proposals for customs duties intend to support domestic manufacturing, deepen local value addition, promote export-competitiveness, and simplify taxation, while keeping the interest of the general public and consumers surmount,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has allocated Rs 89,287 crore to augment the healthcare system in the country. The amount, announced in the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister on Tuesday, is aimed at developing, maintaining and improving the health sector in India.

Notably, the amount allocated to the health sector is a touch higher from the Rs 88,956 crore allocated in the previous fiscal.











