Sriram’s IAS Coaching Institute Under Scanner: Rs 3 Lakh Penalty Imposed for Misleading Advertisement in UPSC 2022 Results

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Sunday informed that it has imposed penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Sriram’s IAS coaching institute for misleading advertisement on UPSC exam results. The decision was taken to protect and promote the rights of consumers as a class and ensure that no false or misleading advertisement is made of any goods or services that contravenes the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

“In view of the violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner, Smt. Nidhi Khare, and Commissioner, Shri Anupam Mishra has issued an Order against Sriram’s IAS for misleading advertisement regarding UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022,” reads the order.





