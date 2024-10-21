Rs 40 lakh is spent every year on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by...., his real name is...

Home

Lawrence Bishnoi, was born Balkaran Brar, on February 12, 1993 in a village in Punjab’s Firozpur district. According to his cousin, Balkaran Brar became Lawrence Bishnoi during his school days after his aunt said the named suited him better due to his fair complexion.

Lawrence Bishnoi comes from an affluent family in Firozpur, Punjab. (FIle)

After gaining notoriety in India, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is now hogging international headlines after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) recently claimed that the Bishnoi gang was allegedly involved in the June 2023 assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Bishnoi is also in the news in India after his gang allegedly gunned down former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office in Mumbai earlier this month. The Bishnoi gang also murdered famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa village in a gangster-style shooting in 2022.

But who is Lawrence Bishnoi? How did get his anglicized name? and what is his backstory? Here’s what we know about the dreaded gangster and his life:

Unlike many gangsters who come from troubled backgrounds and downtrodden families, Lawrence Bishnoi belongs to a wealthy family in Punjab’s Fazilka district which reportedly owns over 110 acres of agricultural land and other valuable assets in their native village. The family, according to reports, spends around Rs 40 lakh on Lawrence every year since his incarceration in 2014, to ensure that his stay in prison is comfortable and trouble-free.

Local media reports, quoting Lawrence’s cousin, Ramesh Bishnoi, said the family spends around Rs 35-40 lakh to ensure their gangster son leads a comfortable life in jail.

“Our family has always been affluent. We never thought that Lawrence would turn to a life of crime despite all the comforts he was provided by the family,” Ramesh was quoted as saying.

Ramesh also revealed that Lawrence is fond of wearing expensive branded clothes and shoes.

How did he get the name Lawrence?

Several reports have claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi was named after Brigadier-General Sir Henry Montgomery Lawrence, a colonial-era British military officer and administrator who established the prestigious Lawrence School in Sanawar near Solan in Himachal Pradesh in 1847.

Lawrence Bishnoi: Education, family

Lawrence Bishnoi completed his schooling in Abohar, Punjab, before moving to Chandigarh in 2010 to attend DAV College. Later, he joined the Punjab University where he earned a law degree.

Lawrence comes from an affluent family which reportedly owns 110 acres of land in their native village. His father was a constable in the Haryana Police who left the force in 1997 and took up farming.

Lawrence Bishnoi infamy

With his name cropping up in the 2023 assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal resume now boasts three high-profile killings, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have claimed their investigation has revealed that Nijjar was killed at the behest of the Indian state and the Bishnoi gang was involved.

The 32-year-old gangster, currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, has issued several death threats to Salman Khan and has announced a Rs 25 lakh bounty on the Bollywood actor’s head for hunting Blackbucks, which are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.











