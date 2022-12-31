RSS Headquarter Receives Bomb Threat In Nagpur; Investigation Underway
Nagpur: Police Control Room today received a call from an unknown person threatening to blow up RSS headquarters. Investigation underway: Amitesh Kumar, CP Nagpur
Published Date: December 31, 2022 8:17 PM IST
