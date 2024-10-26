Home

RSS leader urges Hindus not to flee Bangladesh because its their…, says India would…

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the Hasina government fell, terming it as an "assault on the Hindu religion".

Hindus in Bangladesh faced over 278 attacks following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government earlier this year. (File)

Hindus, who are allegedly facing attacks in Bangladesh, should not flee the country because it is their motherland, a senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said Saturday, while also calling on the United Nations to ensure the security of the Hindu community in the neighbouring country.

“The government of India has said that it would protect all the minorities (in Bangladesh), including Hindus. The Sangh also issued a statement that the Hindu community there will stay there. The Hindu community of Bangladesh should not flee, they should stay there,” RSS sarkaryawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale told reporters in Mathura on the concluding day of the RSS’ two-day national meet.

“It is their motherland. India played an important role in that (Bangaldesh’s 1971 independence from Pakistan). We say there is a ‘shaktipeeth’ there. That part has contributed a lot in the history of our independence. That is why we want the Hindu community not to flee from there. For this, they should be protected,” the RSS leader said.

Hosabale called in the UN and other world bodies to ensure the safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh so that everyone has a chance of leading their life with respect in a democracy.

Bangladesh violence

As per a preliminary report by the UN Human Rights Office, more than 650 people were killed in Bangladesh between July 16 and August 11, including around 250 in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government.

The 10-page report reveals that nearly 400 deaths were reported between July 16 and August 4 while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between August 5 and 6, leading to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

Attacks on Hindus

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the Hasina government fell, terming it as an “assault on the Hindu religion”.

The minority Hindus, constituting about 8 per cent of the population in Bangladesh, have faced regular vandalism of their businesses, and properties and destruction of temples during and since the student-led violence erupted that led to Hasina’s ouster.

A report in The Dhaka Tribune, quoting Inspector General of Police Md Moinul Islam, 17 persons were arrested and about a dozen cases registered after Bangladesh witnessed nearly 35 untoward incidents related to Durga Puja.

