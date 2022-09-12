Rudra Global Infra Products Limited takes Huge Steps into Defence and Construction Business

BSE listed firm Rudra Global Infra Products Limited has taken two major steps to grow the business on a larger scale. One, the company has entered into defence and aerospace sector by creating a subsidiary. On the other hand it has opened RudraMart to expand their construction and infra business.

Rudra Global is doing business as Rudra TMX, manufactures and markets steel products. The Company offers bars, pipes, wires, and billets and its products mainly cater to the real estate and infra sector. While the infra and the real sector are seeing a boom in the current market, the aerospace and defence sector has seen a huge rise in last few years. Rudra Global has now entered into the defence space. The company has created a subsidiary Rudra Aerospace and Defence Pvt. Ltd.

Rudra Aerospace and Defence Pvt. Ltd. will be catering to the fast emerging defence space and aerospace sector in the country. According to market experts, It shows management’s focus to take the company to an innovative and a better space.

Global Rudra Global is promoted by a team of young entrepreneurs and experienced veterans. The group started its journey in 1991 with a steel re-rolling mill having capacity of 1000 MT per month. Today, the group is engaged in various businesses like Ship Recycling, Construction Cement, ACC Blocks, Industrial Pipes, TMT Bars and Casting Services. In order to take the company to next level into construction and infra business, they have opened RudraMart to sell all construction related products and materials.

The company reported strong FY22 numbers it reported PAT of Rs. 8.43 crore as against loss of Rs. 30.51 crore on 47.45% higher sales of Rs. 350.64 crore.

Rudra Global Infra Products Limited forms part of the esteemed Rudra Group. The group started its journey in 1991 with a steel rerolling mill having modest capacity of around 1000 MT per month. Today, the group is engaged in various backward & forward integrated businesses like Ship Recycling, Oxygen Plant, Induction Furnace, Re-rolling mill, producing more than 1.50 Lakhs MT per annum of steel, with a group turnover of around Rs. 350 Crore per annum. Fulfilling its objective of consistent growth in quality steel manufacturing, Company has launched its premiere TMT Brand “Rudra TMX” manufactured from premium quality billets.