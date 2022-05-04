Rudraprasad, Bibhas presented with SNU Samman

Last evening five stalwarts from the world of theatre including Rudraprasad Sengupta and Bibhas Chakraborty were felicitated with SNU Samman for their contribution to the art form, followed by the premiering of Nandikar’s new play Antaron.

Sister Nivedita University launched its theater society Mic-Up with a two day drama festival that culminated with Nandikar’s classy act last night.

But the highlight of last evening was the presence of doyens of Bengal theater Rudraprasad Sengupta and Bibhas Chakraborty, contemporary directors like Uma Jhunjhunwala and Soumitra Mitra along with actor director and iconic theatre personality Debshankar Haldar who were felicitated before launch of Mic-Up Society.

On behalf of the university the honours were done by Vice-chancellor Dr Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Registrar Prof Suman Chatterjee, HR Director Ina Bose, HOD Journalism and Mass Communication Department Minal Pareek.

This was followed by a home production by SNU, Bidhayak Bandhopadhyay’s Sorisrip directed by Arindam Basu and performed by the students of JMC Department and a clown act Bola Bala Bila by Rabindrabharati University. But the audience braved the squall and intermittent rain to remain captivated by Nandikar’s Antaron, adapted from the French play Quarantine, directed by Saptarshi Maulik.

The programme was organised by the Journalism and Mass Communication Department. Dr Minal Pareek is the president of MicUp, while Arindam Basu is the Secretary.