Run in Reasons to Plan your City Break with ITC Maratha, Mumbai – A Luxury Collection Hotel

Keep your sight on short haul city-breaks around calendar-marked occasions like Raksha-Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Mahotsav, Dussehra and more.

ITC Maratha Facade

Ditch the world of busy schedules, traffic jams, and unfulfilling meals and gift yourself a city getaway at ITC Maratha, near Mumbai International Airport. Days spent in self-love, indulging in the quiet yet opulent surroundings, can be quite therapeutic.

If that sounds like the perfect getaway for you, it’s time you to explore this ITC Maratha, A Luxury Collection Hotel in Mumbai, Sahar, Andheri East and all that it has to offer.

#Reason 1: Dining Destination for Gourmand

Restaurant Peshawri – ITC Maratha

Be it Shahi Nehari of famed Lucknow kitchens or rustic Kebabs from celebrated North-West Frontier; ITC Maratha is one of the few hotels in city that is patronized for Gourmet Vacations. Much to the credit of two award-wining restaurants- Dumpukht and Peshawri, an onsite artisanal chocolate boutique Fabelle, conservatory style all-day dining restaurant Peshwa Pavilion. Carry a set of stretchable to follow a non-stop ‘Eat, Treat, Sleep, Repeat‘.

#Reason 2: Kaya Kalp Signature Treatments

Kaya Kalp – Treatment Room (Couples Suite) ITC Maratha

Themed within deep rooted ‘Ayurvedic Massages‘ along with amalgamation of international stress relieving therapies; the Spa & Salon facilities at ITC Maratha is a state-of-art owing to the plush interiors inspired from majestic fruit Pomegranate, brand-certified therapist and patented oil infusions with relaxation rituals. Extensive Spa therapies are designed with Signature Journeys, Relaxation Rituals, Ayurveda Rituals, Beauty Elixirs and fully functional salon services.

#Reason 3: Upgrade to Uppercrust Life

ITC One ITC Maratha

Opt for room category upgrade with ITC One and above; to unlock access to Uppercrust Lounge with features like round the clock personal assistance, all-day refreshments, luxury cocktail hours premium pours, smart reading zones- with on the house Magzter log-in and more. While rooms would come with additional design perks like demarked lounge area, vanity structures, smart-televisions, butler service and more not to miss the view of Cityscape, Pool or Airport.

#Reason 4: Sleeep By ITC Hotels, For Hotel Like Comfort Linen at Home

‘Sleeep Boutique‘ is an immersive shop showcasing sleep ensemble and bed amenities with dedicated menus on Home Collections, Bath Collection and more. Replicate the hotel-like linen and sleep experience at home. This walk-in shop at ITC Maratha has limited edition Sarita Handa Collection of bedspreads and pillowcases on shelf, exclusive designs include Gingham Criss Cross, Swan, Firan Almond, Botanica, Gingham Lumbar, Blossom, Samarkhand, Secret Garden, Swan Feathers, Petite Fleur, Sea Scape, Suzani Border, French Ribbon, Almeria.

#Reason 5: When you can’t come to a restaurant, let the restaurant come to you with ‘Gourmet Couch’ BY ITC Hotels

Discover an assortment of finely crafted meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner offering a delightful culinary adventure through the Gourmet Couch on-door food delivery services available on ITC Hotels App. Explore culinary delicacies like Biryani, Kebabs, Chaat, North Indian, International & Asian flavours, or local delights and more. Be rest assured the quality standards as the epicurean treats are coming from famed ITC Hotels Kitchens. Imagine Dumpukht and Peshawri curated meals on your couch. Be thoughtful and spoil a friend with our ‘Gift a meal‘ services.

Thinking already, make it simpler by booking City Getaway Package with 15% savings on overall stay- www.itchotels.com/in/en/itcmaratha-mumbai

‘Green in Everything‘ ITC Maratha endorses ITC Hotels Environmental Stewardship Program- Responsible Luxury with LEED Platinum Certification and LEED Zero Carbon Certified Luxury Hotel, by US Green Building Council.

