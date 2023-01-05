Runny Nose, Smell Loss Are no Longer The Most Common Coronavirus Symptoms, Check The New Ones Here

COVID-19 New Symptom: Runny nose, sore throat, fever, and loss of taste and smell were considered the major coronavirus symptoms so far. But, it’s not the case anymore. Check out the new symptoms of COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 New Symptom: Every new COVID-19 variant comes with its own symptoms. As the cases rise this winter, several studies have identified new symptom of the coronavirus that is completely different from those existing already like runny nose, loss of taste and smell, fever and sore throat, etc.

While the Alpha and Delta variants brought all these major symptoms along, the Omicron symptoms looked a little milder. Now, as per a report in the Times of India, a condition called ‘myalgia’ has emerged as the most common symptom of COVID-19. Referring to a report from the Zoe Covid Study App, the daily mentioned that myalgia has emerged as the ‘top’ early sign to detect COVID infection in someone.

WAT IS MYALGIA AND WHAT DOES IT DO TO YOUR BODY?

Myalgia is essentially a condition in which your body’s muscles start to ache. You experience pain in your muscles, especially joints. This pain could be excruciating or mild depending on how well your body’s immunity can fight the infection. People often experience myalgia in their shoulders and legs.

This is also known as ‘COVID-related muscle pain’ and it simply attacks your movement and provides discomfort. Myalgia could come with both long-term and short-term soreness. It is not necessary that you experience this pain only upon movement of your body. It could also occur while you are resting.

If you have COVID-19, then myalgia will trouble you for at least three-four days during which you are advised to get yourself tested for COVID-19. If you are experiencing myalgia along with other popular symptoms of COVID-19, it’s time to get yourself tested and take proper treatment.

The battle with COVID-19 is not over yet. Stay healthy, work on boosting your immunity and keep yourself safe!



