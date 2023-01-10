Home

Russel Arnold Wants Fully Fit Jasprit Bumrah For ODI World Cup, Says Team Management Should Look After It

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold believes that India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will make the team better in the long run despite admitting that the side has to ensure the right-arm fast-bowler is available for the ODI World Cup to be held in October-November.



New Delhi: It has been some time that Jasprit Bumrah is out of action and when it looked like that he will make his much anticipated comeback in the January ODI series against Sri Lanka, the speedster hasn’t still recovered fully.

The 29-year old last played an international game for the Men in Blue was way back in September 2022. Former Sri Lankan Russel Arnold feels that India should make Bumrah ready for the upcoming World Cup as it would give the team a massive boost.

“Well, you’d like to have him all the time but as we all know, his particular action, though it’s a short run up puts a lot of strain on that body. And hence, he can break down now and again. If your goal is the World Cup, make sure he’s there for that tournament. You missed him at the T20 world cup and you don’t want that happening again”, Arnold told.

“And being cautious, making sure exactly that he’s really ripe for this tournament is the way for India to go because when he comes in, it will be massive boost, it’s a massive bonus. Hence, the plans will not be based on him because he can only make the team better, so you’re in a good position even if he’s there or not for these games,” he said on ‘Cricket Live’ show on Star Sports.

Arnold highlighted India’s incompetence with pressure and expectations in recent times and that something the Men in Blue to should focus on.

“Composure it is, when it comes to skill and going above their business, there’s no doubt that this team and these players are incredible. But when it matters to handle that pressure and expectations, it’s amazing how that can wear you down. And that is the problem the Indians are having and we’ve seen that in the last couple of world events”, he told.

“That’s what you need to handle, how you’re going to be able to focus on what needs to be done on that particular day. Well it’s a build-up, it’s about trying to hold your thought process together. It will be very different come October, but that’s what they need to hold it together,” he concluded.



