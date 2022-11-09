Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNationalRussia Orders its Military to Withdraw from Ukraine
National

Russia Orders its Military to Withdraw from Ukraine

admin
By admin
0
65


Russia’s defence minister has ordered the country’s troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper river in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson.

russia ukraine conflict, putin russia ukraine conflict, cause of russia ukraine conflict, reason for russia ukraine conflict, how did the russia ukraine conflict start, history of russia ukraine conflict, latest on russia ukraine conflict, what started the russia ukraine conflict, timeline of russia ukraine conflict, russia ukraine conflict 2022, russia ukraine, russia ukraine news, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine latest news, russia ukraine war news, reason for russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war update, russia ukraine news today, russia ukraine news live, russia ukraine war start date, russia ukraine conflict, russia ukraine agreement, russia ukraine analysis, russia ukraine annexation, russia ukraine area captured,
Russian President Vladimir Putin says West is playing dirty games and sooner or later new power centres will emerge in multi-polar world.

Moscow: Russia’s defence minister on Wednesday ordered the country’s troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper river in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson. The announcement comes marked one of Russia’s most significant retreats since it launched its offensive in late February.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move — and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested in recent days that the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson in order to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle. Zelenskyy called attempts to convince civilians to move deeper into Russian-controlled territory “theater.”

“We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Surovikin said in a televised comment.

The withdrawal from Kherson — which sits in a region of the same name that Moscow illegally annexed — would be another significant setback. The city, with a prewar population of 280,000, is the only regional capital to be captured by Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion began.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 9:12 PM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 10:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Shehnaaz Gill Makes Her Talk Show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill SidNaaz Fans Celebrate
Next article
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022 Declared at fe2022.mahacet.org; Direct Link
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Russia Orders its Military to Withdraw from Ukraine

admin
By admin
0
65


Russia’s defence minister has ordered the country’s troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper river in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson.

russia ukraine conflict, putin russia ukraine conflict, cause of russia ukraine conflict, reason for russia ukraine conflict, how did the russia ukraine conflict start, history of russia ukraine conflict, latest on russia ukraine conflict, what started the russia ukraine conflict, timeline of russia ukraine conflict, russia ukraine conflict 2022, russia ukraine, russia ukraine news, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine latest news, russia ukraine war news, reason for russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war update, russia ukraine news today, russia ukraine news live, russia ukraine war start date, russia ukraine conflict, russia ukraine agreement, russia ukraine analysis, russia ukraine annexation, russia ukraine area captured,
Russian President Vladimir Putin says West is playing dirty games and sooner or later new power centres will emerge in multi-polar world.

Moscow: Russia’s defence minister on Wednesday ordered the country’s troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper river in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson. The announcement comes marked one of Russia’s most significant retreats since it launched its offensive in late February.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move — and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested in recent days that the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson in order to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle. Zelenskyy called attempts to convince civilians to move deeper into Russian-controlled territory “theater.”

“We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Surovikin said in a televised comment.

The withdrawal from Kherson — which sits in a region of the same name that Moscow illegally annexed — would be another significant setback. The city, with a prewar population of 280,000, is the only regional capital to be captured by Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion began.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 9:12 PM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 10:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Shehnaaz Gill Makes Her Talk Show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill SidNaaz Fans Celebrate
Next article
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022 Declared at fe2022.mahacet.org; Direct Link
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677