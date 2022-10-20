Russia-Ukraine War: Advisory For Indians To Leave Ukraine Immediately As Russia Steps Up Assault

Russia-Ukrainian War: Indians have been advised against traveling to Ukraine. The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest. Ukraine has been reeling from a series of drone strikes by Russian forces. Moscow launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones in Ukraine on 17 Oct 2022. The drones struck energy infrastructure and killed several civilians. After this deteriorating security situation, Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued a notice to Indians to leave Ukraine at the earliest. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in a pre-dawn attack. India led a massive evacuation drive following the invasion, flying out citizens, including students, caught in the crossfire of an intense war.Also Read – Viral Video – Ukrainian Rockstar Andriy Khlyvnyuk Sings “The Red Viburnum In The Meadow” As He Volunteers For The Army

Written by: Keshav Mishra