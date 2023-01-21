Home

Russian Monk Jailed For Carrying Vodka In Dry Bihar, Says Wanted To Perform ‘Tantric Sadhana’

The monk claimed he was carrying the liquor as an “ offering” for his planned meditation session.

Bodh Gaya: A Russian national has ended up in jail for carrying a tiny bottle of liquor, supposedly for libation at a Buddhist temple in dry Bihar. According to Bodh Gaya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, the foreign national was caught with a 10 ml bottle of vodka at the Maha Bodhi temple complex on Thursday.

The Russian Buddhist monk, was supposedly looking to immerse himself in an ocean of peace through “tantra sadhana (a meditation form)”.

Bodh Gaya DSP Ajay Prasad said: “When the monk’s bag was scanned before entry to the temple, the liquor bottle was found. He was arrested, produced in court and sent to jail. ”Bihar’s 2016 prohibition law applies to foreigners, too.

According to sources, the monk claimed he was carrying the liquor as an “ offering” for his planned meditation session. “There is tight security at the temple complex and visitors are allowed entry after frisking. When found with the bottle, the Russian said he wanted to perform some tantric rituals”, said the Deputy SP.

However, in view of the stringent prohibition law that has been in place for close to seven years, the foreigner was booked for flouting the same and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, said the Deputy SP.

He is currently lodged at the central prison in Gaya.



