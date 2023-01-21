Russian Monk Jailed For Carrying Vodka In Dry Bihar, Says Wanted To Perform ‘Tantric Sadhana’
The monk claimed he was carrying the liquor as an “ offering” for his planned meditation session.
Bodh Gaya: A Russian national has ended up in jail for carrying a tiny bottle of liquor, supposedly for libation at a Buddhist temple in dry Bihar. According to Bodh Gaya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, the foreign national was caught with a 10 ml bottle of vodka at the Maha Bodhi temple complex on Thursday.
The Russian Buddhist monk, was supposedly looking to immerse himself in an ocean of peace through “tantra sadhana (a meditation form)”.
Bodh Gaya DSP Ajay Prasad said: “When the monk’s bag was scanned before entry to the temple, the liquor bottle was found. He was arrested, produced in court and sent to jail. ”Bihar’s 2016 prohibition law applies to foreigners, too.
According to sources, the monk claimed he was carrying the liquor as an “ offering” for his planned meditation session. “There is tight security at the temple complex and visitors are allowed entry after frisking. When found with the bottle, the Russian said he wanted to perform some tantric rituals”, said the Deputy SP.
However, in view of the stringent prohibition law that has been in place for close to seven years, the foreigner was booked for flouting the same and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, said the Deputy SP.
He is currently lodged at the central prison in Gaya.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 2:58 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
‘Free Drop Service’ For Patients At Delhi AIIMS’ Cardio Neurosciences Centre But Conditions Apply. Deets Here
[ad_1] Home News Delhi‘Free Drop Service’ For Patients At Delhi AIIMS’ Cardio Neurosciences Centre But Conditions Apply. Deets Here The...
Sushant Singh Rajput
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput’s Sister And Rhea Chakraborty Share Emotional Post on His Birth Anniversary Sushant Singh Rajput's sister...
Centre Blocks YouTube Videos, Tweets Sharing BBC Documentary on PM Modi
[ad_1] Home News IndiaCentre Blocks YouTube Videos, Tweets Sharing BBC Documentary on PM Modi Both YouTube and Twitter complied with...
80-Year-Old Woman Runs Marathon In Saree And Sneakers, Sets Fitness Goals
[ad_1] More than 55000 people ran in the Tata Mumbai Marathon held last Sunday. An 80-year-old woman was also seen...
5 Perfume Tips And Tricks For Long-Lasting Fragrance All Day
[ad_1] Home Lifestyle5 Perfume Tips And Tricks For Long-Lasting Fragrance All Day Perfume Hacks: Use these perfume tricks, and your...
Woman Lies Down On Edge Of 380 Feet deep Victoria Falls Like Its Her Bathtub Video Goes Viral
[ad_1] Home ViralWoman Lies Down On Edge Of 380 Feet Deep Victoria Falls Like It’s Her Bathtub | Video Goes...
Average Rating