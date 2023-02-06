Russian Plane With 300 Onboard Catches Fire During Takeoff

The tyres and engines of a Russian plane caught fire during takeoff at the Phuket International Airport in Thailand.
New Delhi: The tyres and engines of a Russian plane caught fire during takeoff at Phuket International Airport in Thailand. Russia’s Azur Air, with over 300 people onboard including 12 crew members, was getting ready for airborne when the aircraft’s tyres and engines burst into flames, causing panic among the passengers.
A video of the incident was shared on Twitter where the user said the incident took place on February 4 and the flight was travelling to Moscow. “Engine blew up on a Russian Azur Air Boeing 767-300ER as it was taking off from Phuket, #Thailand to Moscow, #Russia. All flights cancelled at the Thai airport from Saturday 4:30pm to Sunday morning. Time for all countries to stop allowing Russian airlines planes,” the post was captioned.
Watch Video: Russian Plane catches fire during takeoff
#SANCTIONS: Engine blew up on a Russian Azur Air Boeing 767-300ER as it was taking off from Phuket, #Thailand to Moscow, #Russia.
All flights cancelled at the Thai airport from Saturday 4:30pm to Sunday morning. Time for all countries to stop allowing Russian airlines planes. pic.twitter.com/PNMKnvWNIj
— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) February 5, 2023
Meanwhile, Azur Air issued a statement and said it was looking into the matter. “Airline technical specialists have already started work to eliminate the malfunctions,” the airline said.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 3:33 PM IST
Updated Date: February 6, 2023 4:21 PM IST
