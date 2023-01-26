Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of Indias Three-Match T20I Series Against New Zealand
This is the second time Ruturaj Gaikwad has suffered a wrist injury. He missed last year’s T20I against Sri Lanka with a similar injury.
New Delhi: Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the India’s T20I series against New Zealand after the opening batter complained of wrist pain.
The 25-year-old Gaikwad, who plays for Maharashtra in the domestic arena, checked into National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a prognosis of his injury and subsequent rehabilitation.
Gaikwad’s last match for Maharastra was against Hyderabad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy where he scored 8 and 0. He reported to BCCI about his wrist condition.
This is the second time, Gaikwad has troubles with his wrist. Last year, he missed a T20I against Sri Lanka due to similar injury.
Meanwhile, the Indian team management is unlikely to seek a replacement for this series. It also increases the probability of Prithvi Shaw’s return to the side.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 2:52 PM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 3:18 PM IST
