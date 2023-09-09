RV Educational Institutions Launches MineRVa – RV Centre for Leadership and Executive Education

RV Educational Institutions, renowned for its rich legacy of quality education, today launched MineRVa – RV Centre for Leadership and Executive Education. This initiative is designed to empower working professionals seeking to elevate their careers through innovative and transformative learning experiences.

MineRVa will offer a variety of programs crafted in step with the needs of working professionals at all stages of their careers. The flagship programme is the Executive MBA (EMBA), which is offered by RV University in collaboration with Bryant University, USA. The EMBA is a part-time program of 18 months that equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in todays global business environment. The Centre was inaugurated by Dr. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, on the RV Educational Institutions’ campus in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The event was graced by the presence of the leadership team of Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) – Dr. MP Shyam, President, Dr. AVS Murthy, Hon. Secretary, Mr. DP Nagaraj, Hon. Joint Secretary, and Dr. YSR Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RV University, honorable trustees and guests.

Dr. Rishikesha T Krishnan, delivered his appreciation, “Its a privilege to be part of the launch of MineRVa. This transformative platform promises to nurture leaders, ignite visions, and cultivate a future of boundless possibilities. One of the most crucial aspects of this launch would be the prime location of this center as Bengaluru is the intellectual capital of the country where the biggest and most successful ideas have been born in the last few decades. The launch of this center is also one of the key highlights as India is now on a path where the importance of imparting quality education is of primary concern. Blended and hybrid models of education are on the rise and institutions have worked on bringing this model into their curriculums. The significance of this launch is how it makes education accessible to all working professionals while offering high class education.”

Speaking about MineRVa, Dr. MP Shyam said, “It is an exciting new platform we are creating across all RV institutions for them to collaborate, co-create and co-deliver programs in the executive education space. So far, we have focused only on graduate degree programmes but we feel there is a huge need to improve ourselves, make investments in continuous education and with the advent of technology, one can reach out to its audience far and wide.“

Echoing similar views, Dr. AVS Murthy congratulated the team for creating this multidisciplinary center and shared the vision of the center. He said, “MineRVa’s vision is to create innovative educational opportunities for lifelong learners to re-craft their lives and careers. We want to impact the lives of working professionals by providing innovative and practical learning experiences that accelerate their social, intellectual and professional success at any stage of life.”

Mr. DP Nagaraj, who conceptualized this center along with Dr. Dwarika Uniyal, Pro Vice-Chancellor – Executive Education at RV University, highlighted MineRVa’s plans, “To also work with other institutions on a collaborative format and bring high quality value-added, solutions-based programmes that fulfill the needs of our learners through a transformative journey focusing on academic excellence, meaningful learning experiences and operational excellence.”

Welcoming the launch of MineRVa, Prof. (Dr.) YSR Murthy said, “The center is committed to providing working professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in todays competitive global economy. The programs offered will be delivered by world-class faculty and will focus on practical, hands-on learning. The center is also committed to providing a supportive and collaborative learning environment where working professionals can network with each other and share ideas.”

Dr. Dwarika Uniyal, said the center’s activities will be tuned towards knowledge creation, brand building and executive education among other things. The center will focus on diverse activities including round-table discussions, seminars, panel discussions, simulation workshops for corporates, book talks and author interactions, exclusive Master Classes by CXOs,business literature fests, cultural programs, an advanced management programme for senior leadership, global double degree courses for mid-career executives with Bryant University, USA, blended professional postgraduate programs in cutting edge areas for managers and tech leads, and blended professional certificates on EdTEch platforms for early career executives.

“We will also conduct short-term customized MDPs, faculty development programs, women leadership programs and grassroots development programs for the not-for-profit sector,” he added.

The center has a world-class classroom, auditorium, breakout rooms, library, cafeteria, and meeting rooms among other facilities. It is centrally located in Jayanagar with ample parking space with close access to RV Metro station and retail outlets.

MineRva – RV Centre for Leadership and Executive Education, will be under the leadership of Dr. Uniyal. With nearly three decades of experience, Dr. Uniyal has successfully developed and delivered innovative educational programs at esteemed institutions, including IIM Kashipur, LBSNAA Mussoorie, SPJIMR Mumbai, S PJain Global, Dubai, OP Jindal Global University, FLAME University, and MICA, Ahmedabad.

About RV Educational Institutions

RV Educational Institutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge education in India. The institution has a long and distinguished history of providing quality education to students from all over the country. RV Educational Institutions offers a wide range of offerings, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. The institution also has a strong research focus.

About MineRVa

MineRVa is a new initiative by RSST at its Jayanagar Campus in Bengaluru to become the new cultural and intellectual hub of the city. The mission of MineRVa is to create impact in the lives of working professionals by providing innovative and practical learning experiences that accelerate their social, intellectual and professional success at any stage of life. The Global Executive MBA (EMBA) programme in collaboration with Bryant University, USA, will be the first long-duration program of MineRVa.

About Bryant University, USA

Bryant University is a private institution located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, USA. The university was founded in 1863 and has since grown to become a leading provider of undergraduate and graduate education. Bryant University offers a wide range of programs, including business, engineering, and health sciences. The university also has a strong focus on experiential learning.

