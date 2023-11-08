Bengaluru-based RV University (RVU) has announced that it will accept applications for admission for the next academic year starting in August 2024. RVU has invited prospective students to apply for 60 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by its seven interdisciplinary schools: The School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Design and Innovation, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Film, Media and Creative Arts and School of Law.

RV University opens admissions for 2024-25

On the occasion, Founding Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Prof. (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy said, “RV University strives for excellence in teaching, research, capacity building and community engagement. RVU is strongly committed to providing a vibrant learning environment for its students. Our outstanding faculty members focus on experiential and interdisciplinary learning, besides inculcating critical thinking skills. By equipping students with life-long skills in effective communication and problem-solving, RVU is preparing them to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Professor Murthy further said, “We have launched the School of Film, Media and Creative Arts which is offering a number of interesting degree programmes. The School of Business has launched M.B.A. programme with several specialisations. We have expanded our offerings in a big way. With a diverse range of programmes to choose from, RVU encourages students to discover and explore their passions and interests. Our national and international collaborations seek to enhance learning opportunities for our students.”

The Chancellor, RV University, Dr. (h.c.) A.V.S. Murthy said, “RV University remains committed to creating excellence in education as we commence a new academic year. Future leaders continue to be shaped by our focus on innovation, inclusivity, and holistic learning. Aspiring minds are welcome to join us on this path of learning and development. We are looking forward to welcoming highly motivated learners to join us in 2024-25.”

The Pro Chancellor, RV University, Mr. D.P. Nagaraj, said, “RV Educational Institutions’ commitment to academic excellence is widely known. In addition to receiving a top-notch education, our students also gain access to the special opportunities that Bengaluru presents. To join us on this fascinating journey of learning, development and exploration, we extend an invitation to potential students. The admissions process for the academic year 2024-25 is already open and invites you to join us in Bangalore, a city that values education and exploration.”

Candidates can apply through the online application form available on the University’s website admissions.rvu.edu.in. The eligibility criterion for the undergraduate programme is a 10+2 or equivalent completion certificate from CBSE, ISC, IB, Cambridge, State Boards and other Government-recognized boards. The selection will be based on the applicant’s performance in RVU’s selection process. RVU offers merit scholarships to deserving students.

In 2023, RVU allocated Rs. 10 crores for merit scholarships which benefited over 500 students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. The University will continue its commitment to continuously improve its scholarship offerings, thereby supporting the academic dreams of high-performing students, especially those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

The aspiration of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences is ‘educate to excel’. The pedagogy is structured to enable the learners to successfully navigate complex realities. To enable this, they offer a four-year Bachelor of Liberal Arts (B.L.A.) in Environmental Science, Psychology, Philosophy, India Studies and Politics and International Relations with an exit option at the end of the third year with B.Sc. in Environmental Science/Psychology or B.A. in India Studies/Philosophy/Politics and International Relations.

The School of Design and Innovation aims to ‘redefine design education’.It offers a four-year B.Des. degree with five specialisations to choose from – User Experience, Interior Environments, Communication and New Media, Product and Transdisciplinary Contexts. It also offers a two-year M.Des. degree with specialization in User Experience and Design Futures (Research-based). In addition, the school has a postgraduate diploma in Design Journalism. It incorporates the best methodologies from various pedagogical models and creates an environment where knowledge creation, knowledge dissemination and knowledge application co-exist and inspire each other.

The School of Computer Science and Engineering offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Keeping in line with the School’s motto, ‘Where ideas ignite minds’, it is focused on imparting 21st century skills through experiential, holistic learning rather than exam-oriented learning. The programmes offered are four-year B.Tech. (Hons.) Computer Science and Engineering, B.Sc. (Hons.) with Major in Computer Science/Major in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning/major in Data Science, B.C.A (Hons.)/B.C.A. (Hons.) Software Product Engineering (Powered by Kalvium). It offers specialisations in AI, Machine Learning and Data Science, Full Stack Application Development in Cloud, High Performance Computing, Metaverse, AR/VR and Gaming, Networks, IoT and Cybersecurity.

Additionally, the school offers PG programmes – M.Sc. (Cyber Security), M. Tech. Data Science (in collaboration with upGrad Campus)/Computer Science and Engineering. It also offers a five-year integrated programme in B.Tech. (Hons.) Computer Science and Engineering along with MBA.

The School of Economics emphasizes on introspecting, analysing and solving, and offers both UG and PG programmes in the field of economics. Students pursuing undergraduate programmes can opt for a B.A. Economics with data sciences/development studies/public policy analysis whereas the postgraduate students can choose for an M.A. Economics with development studies/decision sciences/finance.

The School of Business aims at developing thought leaders with original thinking, doing and innovating capabilities. The School offers four-year regular UG programmes – B.B.A. (Hons.), B.Com (Hons.) and Public policy analysis with exit option after the third year, and two-year regular postgraduate programmes – MBA (regular), MBA – Global Financial Markets, MBA – Sustainability with streams in Enterprise Risk and ESG. The three streams of B.B.A. (Hons.) degrees are – B.B.A. (hons) Regular, Digital Marketing and Professional (ACCA with 9 paper exemption). The specialization or career tracks in B.B.A. (Hons.) include business analytics | entrepreneurship | finance | human resource management and marketing. The three streams of B.Com. (Hons.) degrees are B.Com. (Hons.) – Regular, Capital Market, Professional (CMA/ACCA with 9 paper exemption). The career tracks of B.Com. programme are in finance and accounting | banking and insurance | wealth management.

Postgraduate programmes

MBA Regular degree programme offers specialisation in business analytics | entrepreneurship | finance | human resource management and marketing.



MBA – Global Financial Markets is a super specialisation in Finance, Investment Management and Financial Markets. MBA – Sustainability is a most coveted multi-sector super speciality programme with two streams focussing on Enterprise Risk, Growth and ESG. Industry Integration, International career opportunities and Professional certifications are the integral benefits of the programmes.

The School of Law believes in ‘Transforming legal education’ and offers a wide range of programmes to choose from. It offers five-year integrated B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) programmes at the undergraduate level along with a B.Sc. (Hons.) (Criminology, Cyber Law and Forensic Sciences). In addition, it runs two PG programmes – general LL.M. or LL.M. with specialisation in intellectual property and Technology Law. These programmes are fully compliant with the regulations outlined by the Bar Council of India for legal education.

‘Create what you dream’ is the motto of the newly instituted School of Film, Media and Creative Arts. It offers several UG programmes – a three-year programme in B.A. Acting (Film, TV and OTT) and four-year programmes in B.A. (Hons.) (Media Studies), B.Sc. (Hons.) (Animation and Visual Effects) and B.Sc. (Hons.) (Filmmaking). It also offers a one-year PG Diploma in Film Criticism and Curation as well as M.A. (Film, Media and Cultural Studies) programme. The uniqueness of these programs is that they come with a liberal and creative arts foundation, which is a first among film and media schools in India. The school aims to prepare students for existing and emerging careers in Filmmaking, New Media, OTT, and the creative industries, along with training in entertainment industry research.

About RV University

Backed by the 83-year-rich legacy of RV Educational Institutions, RV University, which commenced operations in 2021, is a new-age, tech-driven, global university that imparts high-quality liberal education with an interdisciplinary curriculum. The university offers over 60 undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in seven academic disciplines of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Innovation, Film, Media and Creative Arts, Business, Economics, Computer Science and Engineering, and Law. It has partnerships and collaborations with over 145 reputed foreign universities, corporates, think tanks and community-based organisations in India.

Please refer to rvu.edu.in/phd for information on the Ph.D. programme.