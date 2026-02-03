FRESNO, Calif.

Rx relief, a Joint Commission Certified pharmacy staffing firm and division of The PrideStaff Companies®, is proud to announce it has earned Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards for both client and candidate satisfaction. This coveted distinction recognizes firms that have demonstrated industry-leading service excellence for 15 consecutive years and was earned by less than 0.1% of all firms in North America. This is the second consecutive year the firm has earned this high mark. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Awards are the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing firms for superior service, based exclusively on validated ratings. According to ClearlyRated, clients of winning agencies are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied, and placed talent are 60% more likely to report exceptional service, compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Rx relief's Net Promoter Score® from clients and placed talent significantly exceeded the staffing industry average. As the only staffing firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Awards for Client and Talent satisfaction, Rx relief, continues to stand in a class of its own through its dedication to delivering world-class service. "Being recognized for 15 consecutive years reflects the trust our clients and candidates place in us and the deep pride our team takes in every pharmacy placement," said Marty Hancock, Senior Vice President of Rx relief. "This milestone validates the personalized service, specialized expertise, and unwavering integrity that define our approach to pharmacy staffing. Our long-standing reputation for excellence is built on a foundation of care—for the clients we support, the professionals we place, and the team that makes it all possible." "It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!" ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Best of Staffing is the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies based entirely on ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Award winners are featured by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, helping service buyers find the highest-rated firms through validated testimonials and performance scores.