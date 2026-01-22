Gartner has named RXNT a 2026 best-in-class software provider, recognizing the company as a Shortlist and FrontRunner category leader in five areas.

/PRNewswire/ —, a Maryland-based ambulatory healthcare technology company, today announced its recognition as a. Five Shortlist and five FrontRunner awards reflect excellence in Medical Billing, Practice Management (PM) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, along with two specialties, Mental Health and Physical Therapy. One verified softwarehad this to say about RXNT’s healthcare software: “The best office software yet! The training was easy to understand and easy to implement. I love having everything in one place. Being able to take payments without going to another site is very time saving [and] the patient reminder information is very helpful. RXNT has made my job much easier and streamlined.”‘ review sites connect healthcare industry professionals and medical providers to data and customer feedback about industry-leading vendors and products. The platforms utilize proven, data-driven methodologies to evaluate and rank companies and products that are best-in-class and offer the greatest value to potential customers. Capterra and Software Advice both use proprietary data, independent and objective research, and trusted reviews from verified software users to build their reports. After earning awardsin 2025, RXNT has begun the new year with the following categories as a top choice for buyers: “Listening and adapting to our customers’ needs is our number one priority,” shared, Chief Marketing Officer of RXNT. “We’re grateful to have achieved these Gartner awards, particularly among so many highly-rated and respected software vendors. It sets the tone for the year ahead and is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction.” About RXNT RXNT is a Maryland-based healthcare technology company that empowers medical practices and healthcare organizations to succeed and scale through innovative, data-backed, AI-powered software. The company’s product suite is trusted by tens of thousands of medical professionals and includes Clinical EHR/EMR, Practice Management, Billing and RCM, E-Prescribing, Scheduling, and Patient Portal technology. The platform has facilitated more than 130 million prescriptions and over $8 billion in claims, and has been named to Black Book’s 2026 Physician Practice Management Software (PPMS) report and TIME’s list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies of 2025. Learn more at. SOURCE RXNT