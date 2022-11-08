Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Ryan ten Doeschate Reappointed As KKRs Fielding Coach, See Tweet Here

KKR already have Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach, Bharat Arun as bowling coach and Omkar Salvi as assistant bowling coach.

IPL 2023: Ryan ten Doeschate Reappointed As KKR’s Fielding Coach, See Tweet Here (Credits: KKR)

New Delhi: Former Netherlands player Ryan Ten Doeschate on Tuesday, has been reappointed as Kolkata Knight Riders’s fielding coach, the IPL team made an announcement through a tweet. The 42-year-old was part of KKR’s title-winning campaign in 2012 and 2014. He will succeed James Foster who has now been promoted as the team’s assistant coach.

Both will work under head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Check out the tweet here:

“Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years. These two appointments strengthens the support staff under the leadership of Head Coach Chandu Pandit,” Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, was quoted as saying in a release.

KKR already have Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach, Bharat Arun as bowling coach and Omkar Salvi as assistant bowling coach.




Published Date: November 8, 2022 5:27 PM IST





