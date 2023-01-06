S Rajamouli News

S Rajamouli’s historical action-drama RRR has made it to the BAFTA 2023 Longlist while Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is out of the race.
RRR Makes it to BAFTA 2023 Longlist: S Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has made it to the BAFTA 2023 longlist. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer historical epic earned a nomination in the ‘Film Not in the English Language’ category. The BAFTA nominations list would be out on January 19, 2023. In the longlist across 24 categories announced today, Indian movie buffs and film industry has reasons to celebrate. Despite, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi failing to make it to the final cut, RRR‘s nomination is a big boost to Indian cinema. RRR has been getting a prominent place at the international awards recently. The film’s commercial success in Japan and US has also helped the makers during foreign tours.
CHECK OUT THIS VIRAL TWEET BY RRR’S OFFICIAL HANDLE:
Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of #BAFTA FILM AWARDS. ❤️🙌🏻
Thank you everyone. #RRRMovie @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/smU8l7OzF0
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 6, 2023
RRR MAKES IT BIG AT INTERNATION FILM AWARDS
Rajamouli recently won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Award. RRR was also nominated in four categories at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards on December 15, 2022. The song Natu Natu also made it to the top 15 in the Original Song category in Golden Globes 2023.
RRR also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameo and special appearance respectively.
For more updates on RRR and BAFTA nominations, check out this space at India.com
Published Date: January 6, 2023 10:59 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Now You Don’t Need to Visit Bank to Update KYC. Read RBI’s Latest Guidelines News
[ad_1] Bank KYC Latest Update: RBI said that bank account holders are no longer required to visit their bank branches...
Anand Mahindra Shares Nostalgic Video Featuring Old Items; Internet Calls it News
[ad_1] Viral Video: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite popular on social media, especially on the Microblogging...
10 Injured As A Gas Pipeline Exploded At Lucknow Hotel News
[ad_1] 10 people were seriously injured after a gas pipeline exploded at a hotel in Lucknow. 10 Injured As A...
JEE Main 2023 From January 24; Know How to Access Free Mock Test Through National Test Abhyas App News
[ad_1] JEE Main 2023 Registration: NTA has launched a mobile application called “National Test Abhyas” - to enable candidates to...
Deadly Riots Take Over Mexico’s Sinaloa After Arrest Of Drug Lord El Chapo’s Son News
[ad_1] Deadly riots broke out in Mexico's Sinaloa state following the capture of a son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin...
Sania Mirza, Former Doubles No.1, To Retire At Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 News
[ad_1] Sania Mirza is a mother to four-year-old boy Izhaan and wife to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Sania Mirza will...
Average Rating