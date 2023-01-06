S Rajamouli News

S Rajamouli’s historical action-drama RRR has made it to the BAFTA 2023 Longlist while Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is out of the race.

RRR Makes it to BAFTA 2023 Longlist: S Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has made it to the BAFTA 2023 longlist. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer historical epic earned a nomination in the ‘Film Not in the English Language’ category. The BAFTA nominations list would be out on January 19, 2023. In the longlist across 24 categories announced today, Indian movie buffs and film industry has reasons to celebrate. Despite, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi failing to make it to the final cut, RRR‘s nomination is a big boost to Indian cinema. RRR has been getting a prominent place at the international awards recently. The film’s commercial success in Japan and US has also helped the makers during foreign tours.

Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of #BAFTA FILM AWARDS. ❤️🙌🏻 Thank you everyone. #RRRMovie @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/smU8l7OzF0 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 6, 2023

RRR MAKES IT BIG AT INTERNATION FILM AWARDS

Rajamouli recently won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Award. RRR was also nominated in four categories at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards on December 15, 2022. The song Natu Natu also made it to the top 15 in the Original Song category in Golden Globes 2023.

RRR also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameo and special appearance respectively.

