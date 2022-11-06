Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalSA Need 159 In 20 Overs To Qualify For Semis
National

SA Need 159 In 20 Overs To Qualify For Semis

admin
By admin
0
63


LIVE | South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.

Heinrich Klaasen

5* (5) 0x4, 0x6

David Miller

16 (15) 1×4, 0x6

Bas de Leede

(0.5-0-7-0)*

Fred Klaassen

(4-0-20-2)

SA vs NED t20, live SA vs NED, SA vs NED playing XI, SA vs NED live score, SA vs NED live cricket score, SA vs NED live updates, SA vs NED live score streaming, SA vs NED live, India Playing XI, SA vs NED live score streaming, SA vs NED timing, SA vs NED toss, SA vs NED playing XI, South Africa vs Netherlands live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022, South Africa vs Netherlands schedule, South Africa vs Netherlands live weather, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, Cricket News, Adelaide Weather, Adelaide weather forecast, Adelaide weather live, SA vs NED, SA vs NED live weather, babar azam, david miller, temba bavuma, Adelaide Weather, Adelaide Cricket Ground, T20 World Cup Points Table, T20 World Cup Semi Final
LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates (Credits: Twitter)

LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. David Miller comes back in the side. South Africa will look to cement a spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they face Netherlands in their final match of the Super 12.

Playing XI:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

LIVE | South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.




  • 8:11 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: FOUR!!! Aiden Markram plays a glorious drive. OUT!!! Netherlands are still in this. Aiden Markram gets a leading edge as Myburgh takes a stunning catch. SA 90/4 (12.3)



  • 8:04 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: With two new batters at the crease, this chase have got really interesting at the Adelaide Oval. FOUR!! Welcome boundary for South Africa. SA 78/3 (11)



  • 6:36 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Even though Netherlands have lost their openers, they are currently controlling the game really well. NED 105/2 (14)



  • 5:48 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Flurry of boundaries for Stephan Myburgh as Netherlands are off to a flyer here at the Adelaide Oval. This is proper T20 batting from the southpaw. NED 33/0 (4)



  • 5:43 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Wayne Parnell has been the key player for South Africa in this tournament. He has been economical and also picked up crucial wickets in the powerplay for the team. NED 22/0 (3)



  • 5:38 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: FOUR!! Brilliant start to Kagiso Rabada’s over. FOUR!!! Sensational approach from Myburgh as he collects another boundary. FOUR!! Third boundary off the over. NED 17/0 (2)



  • 5:35 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: FOUR!!! That is crunched towards the deep boundary. SINGLE! to end the over. NED 5/0 (1)







Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:10 AM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 8:12 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Ponniyin Selvan 2 The Second Part of Mani Ratnams Magnum Opus Gets a Release Date Heres What We Know
Next article
AQI Improves Marginally, Entry Of Non-Essential Trucks, Cars From Noida Banned
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

SA Need 159 In 20 Overs To Qualify For Semis

admin
By admin
0
63


LIVE | South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.

Heinrich Klaasen

5* (5) 0x4, 0x6

David Miller

16 (15) 1×4, 0x6

Bas de Leede

(0.5-0-7-0)*

Fred Klaassen

(4-0-20-2)

SA vs NED t20, live SA vs NED, SA vs NED playing XI, SA vs NED live score, SA vs NED live cricket score, SA vs NED live updates, SA vs NED live score streaming, SA vs NED live, India Playing XI, SA vs NED live score streaming, SA vs NED timing, SA vs NED toss, SA vs NED playing XI, South Africa vs Netherlands live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022, South Africa vs Netherlands schedule, South Africa vs Netherlands live weather, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, Cricket News, Adelaide Weather, Adelaide weather forecast, Adelaide weather live, SA vs NED, SA vs NED live weather, babar azam, david miller, temba bavuma, Adelaide Weather, Adelaide Cricket Ground, T20 World Cup Points Table, T20 World Cup Semi Final
LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates (Credits: Twitter)

LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. David Miller comes back in the side. South Africa will look to cement a spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they face Netherlands in their final match of the Super 12.

Playing XI:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

LIVE | South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.




  • 8:11 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: FOUR!!! Aiden Markram plays a glorious drive. OUT!!! Netherlands are still in this. Aiden Markram gets a leading edge as Myburgh takes a stunning catch. SA 90/4 (12.3)



  • 8:04 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: With two new batters at the crease, this chase have got really interesting at the Adelaide Oval. FOUR!! Welcome boundary for South Africa. SA 78/3 (11)



  • 6:36 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Even though Netherlands have lost their openers, they are currently controlling the game really well. NED 105/2 (14)



  • 5:48 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Flurry of boundaries for Stephan Myburgh as Netherlands are off to a flyer here at the Adelaide Oval. This is proper T20 batting from the southpaw. NED 33/0 (4)



  • 5:43 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Wayne Parnell has been the key player for South Africa in this tournament. He has been economical and also picked up crucial wickets in the powerplay for the team. NED 22/0 (3)



  • 5:38 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: FOUR!! Brilliant start to Kagiso Rabada’s over. FOUR!!! Sensational approach from Myburgh as he collects another boundary. FOUR!! Third boundary off the over. NED 17/0 (2)



  • 5:35 AM IST


    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: FOUR!!! That is crunched towards the deep boundary. SINGLE! to end the over. NED 5/0 (1)







Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:10 AM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 8:12 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Ponniyin Selvan 2 The Second Part of Mani Ratnams Magnum Opus Gets a Release Date Heres What We Know
Next article
AQI Improves Marginally, Entry Of Non-Essential Trucks, Cars From Noida Banned
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677