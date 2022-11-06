SA Need 159 In 20 Overs To Qualify For Semis

LIVE | South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.

Netherlands VS South Africa Run Rate: (Current: 7.08) SA need 61 runs in 37 balls at 9.89 rpo Last Wicket: Aiden Markram c Stephan Myburgh b Fred Klaassen 17 (13) – 90/4 in 12.3 Over Heinrich Klaasen 5* (5) 0x4, 0x6 David Miller 16 (15) 1×4, 0x6 Bas de Leede (0.5-0-7-0)* Fred Klaassen (4-0-20-2)

South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022

LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. David Miller comes back in the side. South Africa will look to cement a spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they face Netherlands in their final match of the Super 12.

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval.














