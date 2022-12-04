Sabarmati Election 2022: Will BJP Candidate Harshadbhai Patel Defeat AAP’s Jasvant Thakor?

Dinesh Mahida (INC), Jasvant Thakor (AAP), and Dr. Harshadbhai Patel (BJP) are the key candidates who are contesting from the Sabarmati constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Sabarmati Assembly Election 2022

Sabarmati Assembly Election 2022: Sabarmati assembly constituency which comes under Ahmedabad district of Gujarat is scheduled to go to polls in the second and final of the Gujarat assembly election 2022 on Monday (December 5). Dinesh Mahida (INC), Jasvant Thakor (AAP), and Dr. Harshadbhai Patel (BJP) are the key candidates who are contesting from the Sabarmati constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections along with independent candidates.

In 2017, Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (dalal) of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dr. Jitubhai Patel of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 68810 votes.

Voting will be held on Monday (December 5,) in 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the Vidhan Sabha elections. The 93 Assembly segments which will go to polls on Monday are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.

In the 2nd phase of Gujarat election 2022, 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, the Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body.

The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.

Counting of votes for all seats will take place on Thursday (December 8) and the final Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 will be announced on the same day.

