InternationalNational

SAC/ISRO, Ahmedabad and AlphaMERS Ltd. Bengaluru Sign MOU

August 26, 2024
0 64 Less than a minute

Space Applications Centre (ISRO), Ahmedabad and AlphaMERS Ltd. Bengaluru signed an MOU on 4th July 2024 with the broad objective of bringing the resources of both the parties together, to develop and fine tune a robust model of Artificial Intelligence, to identify and profile marine pollution, including macro plastics and oil spills, using remote sensing, along the coastal waters of India.

Shri Nilesh M. Desai, Director SAC and Shri D. C. Sekhar, MD, AlphaMERS and SAC/ISRO Team after signing the MOU

August 26, 2024
0 64 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Crompton Delivers Cutting-edge Solar-powered Street Lighting Solutions for Birmitrapur Municipality

August 26, 2024

Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast for 3 Days as Downpour Cripples Life in State

August 26, 2024

Shillong Teer Lottery Results- Monday- August 26, 2024- First And Second Round Winning Codes OUT SOON

August 26, 2024

BIZARRE! Rampur Man Issued Challan For Driving Car Without Helmet

August 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow