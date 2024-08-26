SAC/ISRO, Ahmedabad and AlphaMERS Ltd. Bengaluru Sign MOU

Space Applications Centre (ISRO), Ahmedabad and AlphaMERS Ltd. Bengaluru signed an MOU on 4th July 2024 with the broad objective of bringing the resources of both the parties together, to develop and fine tune a robust model of Artificial Intelligence, to identify and profile marine pollution, including macro plastics and oil spills, using remote sensing, along the coastal waters of India.

Shri Nilesh M. Desai, Director SAC and Shri D. C. Sekhar, MD, AlphaMERS and SAC/ISRO Team after signing the MOU