Sachin Tendulkar on Arjun Tendulkar’s cricket future: ‘Pay attention to your game’

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday opened up on the cricketing career of his son Arjun Tendulkar and said that he is asking Arjun to pay attention to his game. Sachin Tendulkar also urged the parents to give the required freedom to their children.
