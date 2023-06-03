Sachin Tendulkar on Arjun Tendulkar’s cricket future: ‘Pay attention to your game’

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday opened up on the cricketing career of his son Arjun Tendulkar and said that he is asking Arjun to pay attention to his game. Sachin Tendulkar also urged the parents to give the required freedom to their children.

In IPL 2023, Arjun Tendulkar played as an all-rounder fast bowler for Mumbai Indians (MI), making Sachin-Arjun the first father-son duo to play in IPL history.

“I got the support from my family. Ajit Tendulkar (brother) was instrumental in finding a solution. Nitin Tendulkar (brother) made the painting for me on my birthday. My mother was working in LIC, while my father was a professor. They gave me freedom. I urge parents to give freedom to their children as well,” Sachin Tendulkar said.

Sachin Tendulkar was speaking during the book launch event of ‘Scintillating Sachin.’

“I am trying to create the same environment which was created for me. When you appreciate yourself, people will appreciate you. Pay attention to your game as what my father used to say, and now I am telling Arjun,” Sachin Tendulkar said while talking about his son.

Sachin Tendulkar said that after his retirement he requested the media to give some space to Arjun Tendulkar and let him fall in love with cricket.

“The media felicitated me when I retired from the game. At that time, I had requested the media to give the required space to Arjun and let him fall in love with Cricket. The journalists gave him the freedom, so I thank them for this,” he said.

The legendary player also noted the contribution of his family in his magical career and expressed his gratitude for their sacrifices.

“During the Austria tour, I was having so many injuries that I decided to undergo surgery on both legs. But, Anjali came all the way to Australia and cancelled that surgery. I was so frustrated due to injuries but Anjali took care of me,” Sachin Tendulkar further said.

Updated: 03 Jun 2023, 02:23 PM IST