Sachin Tendulkar Picks India, Pakistan, Australia and England as Semi-Finalists of T20 World Cup 2022

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday at the iconic MCG, the greatest cricketer of all-time Sachin Tendulkar picks his four semi-finalists for this year's edition.

"I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia and England. New Zealand are the dark horse as are South Africa… These are the conditions South Africans get to encounter at home in September-October. They are used to such conditions," Tendulkar told to Telegraph.

Sachin is hopeful of India's chances in Australia and added that the team can go all the way.

“Yes, we have a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance,” he said.

The former Mumbai Indians man also said that not having Bumrah will definitely have a big impact in the team but also highlighted the positives of the team that the Men in Blue has accepted the fact and moved on.

“Not having one of the best fast bowlers will obviously impact the team. Bumrah has always been someone who has been one of the prime players in the XI, a strike bowler, and a standout performer. But the positive thing is that the team has accepted this and moved on… because you can’t get stuck by setbacks. His replacement, Mohammed Shami, is also experienced and capable, someone who has performed well in the past. He can be a worthy replacement and is already proving to be so,” he added.