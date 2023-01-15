Sacked Employees Cannot Pursue Claims Via Class-Action Lawsuit, Rules Judge

The laid-off employees of Elon Musk-owned Twitter cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit but can do so by individual arbitration, according to a ruling by US judge.
New Delhi: The laid-off employees of Elon Musk-owned Twitter cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit but can do so by individual arbitration, according to a ruling by US judge. Five former employees of Twitter who were pursuing a class action against Twitter for laying them off without any notice after Elon Musk takeover must now “pursue their claims in private arbitration”, US District Judge James Donato ruled, news agency Reuters reported.
Days after Elon Musk – the world’s richest man – bought the social media platform for $44 billion, the company told about half of employees on November 4 that they no longer had a job but would get three months severance.
The cutbacks continued throughout November as Musk fired engineers who questioned or criticized him and gave all remaining employees the choice to resign with severance or sign a form pledging “extremely hardcore” work, long hours and dedication to Twitter’s new direction. Scores more lost their jobs after declining to make the pledge.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 7:22 AM IST
