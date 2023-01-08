Sacked Twitter Employees Have Not Received Severance Till Now As More Layoffs Continue
The former employees of Twitter, who were sacked in November, have not yet reportedly received their severance package till now.
New Delhi: The former employees of Twitter, who were sacked in November, have not yet reportedly received their severance package till now. Musk sacked about three-fourths of the 7,500-strong workforce in a series of job cuts, saying those affected would receive “3 months of severance compensation.”
“Some former Twitter employees finally received their official severance agreements on Saturday after months of anticipation. However, the compensation is much less than what many expected, and the emails are landing in spam folders,” according to a report by Fortune.
At least 5,500 laid-off Twitter employees were set to receive the official severance agreements. However, not all impacted employees received their severance agreements, being sent out by a third-party service provider called “CPT Group”. “What’s more, employees will not be receiving their prorated performance bonuses,” said the report.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 3:14 PM IST
