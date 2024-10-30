“Safar” of a Legend: Celebrating Rajesh Khanna’s Cinematic Journey at KIFF

The Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF), organised by Prayaas Production in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, is Indias first film festival hosted at a UNESCO World Heritage site. Held annually in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh’s premier tourist destination, KIFF has successfully celebrated nine editions and is now preparing for its milestone 10th edition. Each year, the festival presents a diverse lineup of films, from fan favourites and timeless classics to innovative new releases, KIFF provides attendees with a rich blend of cinematic experiences that captivate and inspire.

Mr. Raja Bundela, founding member- KIFF

The 10th edition of the Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF), set to take place from December 5th to 11th, 2024, will honour the remarkable lifetime achievements of the late Padma Bhushan Rajesh Khanna. This year’s festival theme celebrates India’s first Superstar, Rajesh Khanna, with a special showcase of his iconic films, allowing fans to relive his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. “Rajesh Khanna’s impact on Indian cinema is immeasurable, and as we mark the 10th edition of KIFF, it is only fitting that we honour his legacy with this special tribute,” shared Sushmita Mukherjee, founding member of KIFF. Alongside this tribute, KIFF will also screen an array of international, regional, and parallel cinema, offering a vibrant mix of cinematic experiences for all attendees. The governing council includes esteemed guests like Boney Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty, Ramesh Sippy, Prahlad Kakkar among others from the film fraternity. The three day film festival promises to be a heartfelt tribute to Khanna’s lasting legacy and iconic dialogues like “Babumoshai, Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahin.” and “Pushpa, I hate tears” through various movie screenings, panel discussions and musical performances by artists from across the country.

Actor Raja Bundela, Founder and Chairperson of KIFF, while talking about this edition of the festival said, “We look forward to bringing an immersive cinematic experience to our audience this year. We are extremely excited about the lineup of regional, national and international films that will be screened this year.” With live musical tributes and engaging panel discussions, the fest will be a journey through Rajesh Khanna’s golden era and modern global cinema while also sparking dialogue among filmmakers, artists and cinema enthusiasts, promoting a widespread appreciation for diverse cinematic narratives.

The festival this year is projected to have a footfall of 8000- 10,000 per day and a total of 75,000 people over the course of 7 days. Additionally, the historic temple town of Khajuraho will host aspiring filmmakers, enthusiasts, and actors for three days of enriching masterclasses and workshops at the Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF). The festival, which previously paid tribute to the legendary actress, Sridevi, not only celebrates Indian and international cinema but also showcases regional and folk talent. Each year the event is graced by industry veterans and notable personalities, and this edition will feature prominent personalities like Anurag Anand, Laura Weissbecker, Mustafa Ozgun, Rajat Bedi, Wilma Elles and more others. Over the years, KIFF has grown into a hub for films, cultural performances, and folk art, offering everything from film screenings to exclusive celebrity dinners.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh cinematic experiences, with international artists from around the globe, awaits all film enthusiasts at KIFF. Get ready for 7 days packed with Anand in Rajesh Khanna’s Andaaz!