Safdarjung Hospital Under ‘Cyber-attack’, Damage Not ‘As Severe As AIIMS’

Safdarjung Hospital Cyber-attack: Officials from the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi on Saturday said that the hospital was “under a cyber-attack”. However, the damage was not as severe as it had been for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since the hospital runs OPD services manually therefore it had not been severe, said the officials. Meanwhile, the AIIMS server remained down for the 11th day on Saturday. “There was a cyberattack. Our server was also down in November for a single day, but data was secured. It was handled by IT, National Informatics Centre (NIC) which revived the systems,” said Dr BL Sherwal, the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital.

The cyber-attack wasn’t ransomware, said Dr Sherwal while another official from the hospital said that the IP was blocked.

“In November only for one day, we heard that server is down for some time but later they got revived. Most of the time we do our work manually,” said a Senior Resident doctor at the hospital.

Earlier, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) server was reported to be down since 7 am on Wednesday, November 23. The hospital authorities had suspected that the server might have been subject to a ransomware attack even as all sections of the hospital were functioning manually since then.

AIIMS issued a set of SOPs on Thursday, November 24, which said admission, discharge, and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital.

AIIMS, on Tuesday, said that the eHospital data of the institute has been restored on servers and the network is being sanitised before services can be restored. “The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,” the statement said.



