SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Virat Kohli memes flood on social media as India beat Pakistan 4-0

With the Indian Indian football team’s skipper captain Sunil Chhetri stepping up ahead and bagging a brilliant hat-trick for India against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship opener, fans have lauded the veteran striker on social media.

Also, fans even shared hilarious memes on social media, comparing Chhetri’s performances with former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s performances against the neighboring country.

Like Chhetri, Kohli too had delivered an exceptional performance against Pakistan, when India faced them on the cricket pitch in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

As India beat Pakistan by 4-0 in the SAFF Championship opener and Chhetri contributed a hat-trick, Kohli and Chhetri memes flooded social media.

In the match, Chhetri led the Indian side by scoring at 10′, 16′, and 73′ minutes, while Udanta Singh Kumam’s goal arrived in the 81st minute. India has maintained the seventh straight clean sheet against their traditional rivals with this win.

Currently, India has positioned itself at the top of the points table in Group A. Earlier, India won Intercontinental Cup, in 2023 and is currently placed at 101 in the FIFA rankings.

